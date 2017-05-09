Virginia Tech football: A look at some former Hokies in their new NFL homes

The 2017 NFL Draft was a painful one for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Former stars like Bucky Hodges, Isaiah Ford, Jerod Evans, Ken Ekanem and Woody Baron were either drafted much lower than their projections, or not drafted at all. Fortunately, most of these former Hokies have a home now and are looking forward to making their mark in the NFL.

For Hodges, a sixth-round choice of the Minnesota Vikings, he has already turned the page and received a special treat from his new team in the form of Randy Moss’ old No. 84 jersey.

"This 84 jersey is legendary, and I want to build on it." Bucky Hodges@Vikings Rookie Mini Camp is in the books!! pic.twitter.com/KBWzMpQidC — HokiesFB (@HokiesFB) May 8, 2017

While expecting Hodges to become the next Moss is wishful thinking, the former Hokie could be an absolute steal for the Vikings.

In Ford’s case, he goes to a team in Miami where there is an already established wide receiver corps. Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker make up one of the better trios in the NFL, allowing Ford to battle for the No. 4 spot in Miami’s lineup. In order to play as a rookie, Ford will likely have to make an impact on special teams. He will wear No. 15 for the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, former VT safety Chuck Clark becomes the first player in this year’s Hokie draft class to sign with his new team.

#Ravens have signed draft picks Marlon Humphrey, Tyus Bowser, Chuck Clark, Jermaine Eluemunor and Nico Siragusa. @ABC2NEWS — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerABC2) May 5, 2017

Could Clark have went to a more perfect place? Clark will make the team because of his ability on special teams and eventually find his way into the defensive back rotation. Baltimore knows how to find good players all through the draft.

Virginia Tech lost a lot of talented football players from the class of 2017, and, as always, we will continue to follow them here at Gobbler Country as they chase their NFL dreams. Some won’t make it, but others will surprise and force their way onto an NFL roster near you.