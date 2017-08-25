Vick Hired As Television Analyst

Early this afternoon USA Today’s A.J. Perez reported that former Virginia Tech Hokies QB Michael Vick was hired by Fox Sports.

As Gobbler Country covered, Vick has spent the NFL preseason as a coaching intern, working with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Regarding his coaching future Vick had the following to say, “Coaching will be part of my life that I engage in at some point, but right now isn't the best timing for it.”

An official announcement from Fox is expected this Sunday. The NFL veteran is expected to be a primary analyst on the 1100 am (EST) Sunday morning show, FOX NFL Kickoff. Vick will also be making FS1 appearances as an analyst.

During a phone interview Vick described his excitement with the new opportunity.

“I'm very excited. Over the last seven or eight months, I've done a lot of interviews, and I think I've gotten better as I've been put in those situations more often. Things really came together over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Considering the media storm around Vick’s inclusion in the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame and his hiring as a coach intern in KC, I think it is safe to say there will be a similar reaction to Fox hiring the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Best of luck to Mr. Vick and his television future.

