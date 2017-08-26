Kendall Fuller Poised For Big 2017

News came yesterday from Redskins camp, as Kendall Fuller was named starting nickel corner for the Washington Redskins. This was somewhat expected, as Fuller is listed behind Josh Norman on the Redskins’ depth chart.

#Redskins named Kendall Fuller top slot cornerback, and the 2nd year pro is ready for the role pic.twitter.com/BU2bDqhjNO — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) August 26, 2017

Fuller had some health issues early in his young N.F.L. career, enduring a micro fracture surgery. Fuller still saw action in 13 games for the ‘Skins, recording 42 combined tackles in his rookie season. Hokie fans saw what a healthy Kendall Fuller can do, and fans at FedEx Field should get that same show this year. The transition from college to the pros is difficult at best. When you compound that with a knee injury recovery, it was incredible he had a season at all in 2016. The Redskins selected Fuller in the third round, number 84 overall. That says that they have high expectations for Fuller, and if he’s 100%, prepare to see some big plays this season.