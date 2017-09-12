Tyrod Taylor and Bills Win Opener

Tyrod Taylor got the W in the first regular season game for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the New York Jets, 21-12. Taylor put up a decent stat line in the season opener. He had 224 through the air, and 38 on the ground. He threw for two scores, and was intercepted once. Taylor looked confident, but you could tell he missed Sammy Watkins. The leading receiver for the Bills on Sunday was “Shady” McCoy. He caught five balls. It’s never a good sign when your running back is the leading receiver. Much was made about the Bills dealing Watkins in the offseason, and Taylor needs more time to get comfortable with his new targets. At any rate, a win is a win, and it’s always great seeing a former Hokie doing big things in the league. Stay tuned all season @gobblercountry to follow Taylor, and the other other Hokies in the N.F.L..

One other note of historical implications: Tyrod Taylor became the all time leader in rushing yards for quarterbacks in Buffalo Bills history. Great stuff Tyrod!