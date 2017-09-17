 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Panthers football: Greg Olsen breaks foot, does Bucky Hodges get the nod?

Recently added to the practice roster, will Hodges get the call?

By Roy Hatfield
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers got some really bad news on Sunday. In the win against the Buffalo Bills, all everything tight end, Greg Olsen, emotionally revealed he had broken his foot. This is a big blow to the Panthers and Cam Newton. Olsen was a constant target, and now the Panthers are down one of the best tight ends in the game.

The Carolina Panthers made some Virginia Tech news this week as they signed former Hokie, Bucky Hodges to their practice squad. Hodges was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, and was a late cut. A quick check at ourlads.com indicates the depth chart shakes out like this: Ed Dickson would appear to inherit the starting job, with Chris Manhertz supporting. It would make sense to put Olsen on the IR, and bring up Hodges, but the Panthers may opt to sign a free agent to fill Olsen’s role. Let’s hope the Panthers put Bucky on the 53!

