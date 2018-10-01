Virginia Tech football: Hokies to honor Frank Beamer this Saturday

Saturday’s contest against Notre Dame this Saturday in Blacksburg is going to be huge for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Not only are the Hokies looking to pull off a signature win, Lane Stadium will be packed with Hokie faithful, elite potential recruits and the prime-time lights of ESPN/ABC. Now, things got even bigger after Virginia Tech announced it will be unveiling a statue in honor of legendary former head coach Frank Beamer before Saturday’s game.

Not only will Beamer be getting a statue, the Hokies announced a series of events and tributes dedicated to the soon-to-be Hall of Famer. The school announced it would be releasing that information later in the week as it got closer to game time.

Meanwhile, the statue will be unveiled at 4:45 p.m., over three hours before kickoff, at Moody Plaza, at the southwest corner of Lane Stadium, adjacent to Beamer Way. The Hokies encouraged fans to attend the ceremony, which will likely be packed.

Coca-Cola partnered with Virginia Tech in announcing that the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini-replica of the Beamer statue.

Beamer will be given the game’s highest honor later this year when he is officially enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Hokies want to honor Beamer before his enshrinement and erecting a statue close to the stadium he made famous is an amazing and well-deserved honor.

Congratulations to Coach Beamer. Hopefully, Hokie Nation comes out on strong on Saturday night to honor him and cheer on the Hokies in Notre Dame’s first-ever trip to Blacksburg.