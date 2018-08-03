Undrafted Free Agent, Cam Phillips, Lighting Up Buffalo Bills Camp

Anyone who has maintained cursory situational awareness to the Virginia Tech Hokies over the last four years is familiar with the name, Cam Phillips. The prolific VT wide receiver holds the program record for most career receptions, most career yards, and most receptions in a single game.

After watching teammates Isaiah Ford and Bucky Hodges both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft it was surprising and disappointing to see Mr. Phillips’ name not called as the final round closed. As disappointing as it was there were several contributing factors that led to Cam not being selected which I detailed shortly after the draft.

On 11 May 2018 the Buffalo Bills signed Cam Phillips to an undrafted rookie free agent contract. Cam became the fourth Hokie to join the current Bills roster which includes rookies Tremaine Edmunds, Wyatt Teller, and NFL veteran Logan Thomas. Bills Mafia? More like Hokie Mafia? Am I right? I’m right.

The Bills opened their 2018 training camp on 26 July 2018, and wide receiver Cam Phillips has been lighting up the camp for the last week. Social media is abuzz as Phillips continuously generates highlight reel performances. The Bills faithful are asking, “who is this Cam Phillips?” We know, don’t we Hokie faithful?

First impressions at Bills camp: Hughes and white are killin it, Allen can't hit a seam route, who is this cam phillips guy? — Chris Cole (@iCCu11) July 27, 2018

ABC affiliate WKBW said, “The best of the first-year guys through six practices is undrafted wideout Cam Phillips. He’s one of those names that I write down in my notebook at least once a day for doing something that catches my eye, and today he came down with two of the best receptions of the morning.”

SB Nation sister site, Buffalo Rumblings, had this to say about Cam, “If Phillips can distinguish himself from the pack of wide receivers during training camp and the preseason, he could become the third rookie from Virginia Tech (along with Tremaine Edmunds and Wyatt Teller) to earn a roster spot.”

Let’s spend the some of our time together checking some highlights courtesy of Mr. Cam Phillips.

This catch by Bills’ Cam Phillips pic.twitter.com/9CCDoW4AF4 — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) July 28, 2018

Now let’s take a look at the social media reactions to Cam’s performance!

It’s probably too early to get a Cam Phillips jersey right? — Corey Berger (@CBerger44) August 2, 2018

It certainly is not Corey!

Cam Phillips showing out early in #Bills camp shouldn’t be super surprising. Va Tech’s all-time reception & receiving-yard leader. As a senior, he had 30.9% receiving-yard market share and accounted for 33.3% of the Hokies’ receiving TDs. 6’0” / 201-lb YAC WR w/ plus ball skills. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 2, 2018

Big fan of Cam Phillips after a few days — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) July 28, 2018

#Bills undrafted rookie WR Cam Phillips just keeps making plays at camp. Corralled a Josh Allen heater in the back of the end zone with a defender all over him. He’s having a terrific camp. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 2, 2018

Great work Mr. Phillips! Keep it up. You are making the Hokie faithful proud!

Go Virginia Tech North! I mean, Go Bills!

As always...

Go Hokies!!!