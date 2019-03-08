Hokies Defeat the Hurricanes and have a Day Extra to wait for Tournament News

Well, that was a special win. It was special for our three seniors who will be moving on to their new lives in the Spring. It certainly was special for the entire team.

We finish strong in Cassell



Down Miami 84-70 on Senior Night



• Reset school-record ACC wins with 12

• Alexander-Walker almost gets triple-double

• Seniors combine for 36 points#getBETTER | #Hokies pic.twitter.com/JemSd4Sroh — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 9, 2019

The good news, that undoubtedly lifted the team, and maybe tweaked some potential seeding decisions was that Justin Robinson was dressed out and on the bench. He didn’t play, but it was obvious that his presence even in only marginally playable shape, was tonic to the Hokies.

The win was really a needed bit of momentum after the heart breaker at FSU, and just to make things more enjoyable, this evening also marked Buzz Williams’s 250th win.

Coach Williams is rumored to be in the mix for ACC Coach of the Year. We think, on the merits, that he deserves that particular accolade. We also know in our hearts that he’s changed this program for the better, and added something special to both the Athletic Department and Virginia Tech as a learning institution.

Get those Dancing Shoes Ready

And the Invitations to the show are out. It’s March 17th at 5:00 PM...

Let’s Dance



Fans, we hope to see you on March 17 in Cassell for our @marchmadness Selection Show Watch Party!



But first, we’ll see you in Charlotte on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, as we earn the No. 5 seed in the @accmbb tourney #getBETTER | #Hokies pic.twitter.com/zssO1Fh4kH — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 9, 2019

So Gobbler Country will be there with camera in hand and shots from the crowd as we watch our Hokies get their next invitation to go Dancing.

GO HOKIES!!!