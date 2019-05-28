Virginia Tech football: 95 days until kickoff with a look back at Jim Davis

Today is May 28, 2019, which means we are officially 95 days away until the Virginia Tech Hokies open the football season with a trip to Boston College. As our countdown rolls on, today we take a look back at another former outstanding defensive lineman for the Hokies, Jim Davis.

Much like number 98 on our countdown, Derrick Hopkins, Davis also played at Highland Springs High School in the Richmond area, a school that has been kind to the Hokies over the years. Other than Hopkins and Davis, Antoine Hopkins, Macho Harris, Noland Burchette and Cris Hill all played their high school ball for the Springers. Now, former Hokie defensive back Loren Johnson is the head coach at Highland Springs.

Davis arrived in Blacksburg in 2000 and impressed Bud Foster to the point he was one of only three true freshmen to see action that season. Overall, he played in 11 games, finishing with 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Playing as a true freshman defensive lineman for Foster is quite the accomplishment and Davis proved the coaches right with a strong season.

In 2001, Davis played in 10 games and finally became a starter late that season and never looked back. He recorded 38 tackles, including eight for loss, 4.5 sacks and even picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in a close loss to West Virginia. Davis continued his strong and consistent play in 2002, playing in all 14 games and getting to the quarterback 5.5 times.

An injury forced Davis to miss the 2003 season and he redshirted. He returned in 2004 as a redshirt senior and was named to the All-ACC second team and was one of the reasons why the Hokies won the ACC in their inaugural campaign. Davis played opposite of another great Hokie defensive end, Darryl Tapp in 2004. Tapp was a first-team All-ACC selection. That 2004 season was one of the more memorable seasons over the last 20 years and ended with a close loss to Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

Davis would go on to spend parts of the three seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. He would then spend time with the Edmonton Eskimos and Calgary Stampeders in the CFL before finishing his football career.

Now, Davis is Vice President and CEO of The Callahan Group in Richmond.

Who will number 94 be? Check back tomorrow for a look back at another former Hokie great.