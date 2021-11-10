Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Wyatt Teller gets paid

It’s always a good day when a former Virginia Tech Hokie gets recognized for his outstanding play in the NFL. It’s even better when a former Hokie gets paid — big.

On Tuesday, former Virginia Tech guard Wyatt Teller received a massive new contract extension from the Cleveland Browns. Teller, 26, signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

Browns, G Wyatt Teller reach agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $56.8 million. (via @MikeGarafolo + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/eI8hhFsSgK — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2021

A fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Teller started the final seven games of his rookie season. However, he was traded to the Browns that offseason. In his first season with Cleveland, Teller moved into the starting lineup in Week 9 and immediately became a fixture.

Now, he’s a wealthy man.

One of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, Teller, was named second-team All-Pro in 2020.

A former four-star recruit in 2013 out of Liberty High in Bealeton, Virginia, Teller originally came to the Hokies as a defensive end. However, once arriving on campus, it didn’t take coaches long to see his future was on the offensive line.

Teller was a three-year starter for the Hokies at guard, and when he ended his college career in 2017, he was named first-team All-ACC.

That 2013 recruiting class featured players like Teller, Kendall Fuller, Chuck Clark, Bucky Hodges and Andrew Motuapuaka. Not a bad class.

Congratulations to Wyatt Teller. Keep making Hokie Nation proud.