Hokie Sports Round-Up 11 Nov 21

Women’s Soccer

The Virginia Tech Hokies finished the season strong wrapping up all three of their final opponents. They defeated Miami (5-0), Boston College (1-0), and Syracuse (2-1). At the end of the regular season the women of VT earned an overall record of 11-5-2 and a conference record of 5-3-2. In and out of the top-25 rankings, the 2021 season’s performance is a marked improvement over the 8-9 2020 effort. Despite the improvement the Hokies found themselves eighth in the conference and missed the cut for the ACC Championship tournament. To be fair, the ACC features several of the nation’s best soccer programs, including the top two (No.1 FSU and No.2 UVA). Although they didn’t make it to the conference tournament, they did earn an NCAA Championship tournament place! Tomorrow night Virginia Tech will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at Thompson Field in Blacksburg, Virginia! Congratulations Hokies! Go get ‘em!

We'll kick off against Ohio State at . . on Friday, Nov. 12.



All tickets will be :



️ $ - general admission

️ $ - ages 18 & under

️ First 500 students with Tech ID#Hokies ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IisB7rmx3K — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) November 9, 2021

Men’s Soccer

The men of Virginia Tech defeated Winthrop, 3-0, but suffered a two-game skid to close out the regular season. First dropping to North Carolina (2-0) before losing to then No. 12 Pittsburgh (4-1). The Hokies finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-5-3 and a conference record of 3-4-1. Like the women’s program this season the men saw an improvement over last season’s 7-6-4 mark with the Hokies climbing as high as No. 5 in the rankings. Their efforts earned them an invitation to the ACC Championship tournament where they defeated Boston College, in overtime, 1-0. In the quarterfinals they had a rematch with now No. 6 Pitt who they carried into double overtime, but ultimately fell, 2-1. Virginia Tech turns their attention to the NCAA Championship tournament which will announce their selections on Monday, November 15.

-



Jacob Labovitz » -

Mayola Kinyua » -

Danny Flores » - #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ZW1tQEAYb4 — Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) November 10, 2021

Volleyball

Sadly, the Hokies have dropped five of their last six games. The bright spot is the one game they found victory was against the Virginia Cavaliers! The Hokies defeated the Hoos, 3-2, which represents their sole conference win of the 2021 season. Virginia Tech has an overall record of 10-16 and an unfortunate conference record of 1-13. This Friday the Hokies look to earn another ACC win when they travel to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. The last time the two squads met UNC won 0-3. You got ‘em this time Hokies!

Can't wait to celebrate these ladies on Friday



Senior Day vs. North Carolina, first serve at 4 p.m. See you at Cassell! pic.twitter.com/1izA8x91yR — Virginia Tech Volleyball (@HokiesVB) November 8, 2021

GO HOKIES!!!