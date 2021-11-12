Virginia Tech vs. Navy: Game preview, how to watch

The Virginia Tech Hokies opened the 2021-22 season on Tuesday with an 82-47 thrashing of Maine in Blacksburg. Next up for the Hokies is the Navy Midshipmen on Friday night in the Veterans Classic.

The Hokies and Midshipmen are the night's second game as Utah State takes on the Richmond Spiders in Game 1.

While the Hokies had an easy opener, Navy had a trip to Charlottesville to face the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers. Navy controlled the entire game and pulled off the shocking upset with a 66-58 win over the Wahoos.

This is the second leg of a three-game slate against ACC foes for the Midshipmen, who travel to Louisville on Monday. After Louisville, Navy hosts the Radford Highlanders.

Series history

The two schools have played a total of six times, with each team winning three games. The last time the Hokies played Navy was back in 2008 when VT defeated the Midshipmen, 79-70, in the BB&T Classic in Washington, D.C. The first meeting between Virginia Tech and Navy occurred all the way back in 1913-14.

How to watch and listen

When: Friday, Nov. 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Steve Lappas

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Navy’s top performers

G (1) John Carter, Sr. (19.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

G (3) Sean Yoder, Jr. (15.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG)

Carter and Yoder combined to shoot eight of 11 from 3-point range in the win over Virginia.

Virginia Tech’s top performers

F (25) Justyn Mutts, Sr. (15.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 2.0 SPG)

F (1) David N’Guessan, So. (15.0 PPG)

G (4) Nahiem Alleyne, Jr. (13.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Two key seniors, forward Keve Aluma and point guard Storm Murphy, had quiet games in the opener.