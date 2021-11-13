Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies improve to 2-0 with impressive win over Navy

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 77-57 win over Navy in the Veterans Classic from Annapolis on Friday.

The Hokies controlled this from the start, outside of Navy’s quick 2-0 lead, which did not last. Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma tied the game, then guard Hunter Cattoor knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a lead they would never relinquish.

Tech would go into halftime with a 45-27 lead.

Considering how well the Midshipmen shot the ball against Virginia, there was some concern they’d make a run in the second half. While Navy played better in the second half, the Hokies kept making shots. Aluma finished with 20 points and six rebounds. He was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Against the Hokies, Navy shot 39% from the field and made just 3 of 25 from beyond the arc. Navy’s stellar backcourt duo of John Carter Jr. and Sean Yoder combined to score 10 points and shoot 0 of 10 from 3-point land.

Meanwhile, the Hokies shot 50% from the field, including 42% from 3-point range, and made 15 of 19 attempts from the free-throw line.

Cattoor scored 19 points for the Hokies, as he connected on five of seven 3-point attempts. Point guard Storm Murphy scored 11 points, while forward Justyn Mutts scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds.

This was a good win for Virginia Tech. Navy has some skilled players. The Midshipmen controlled the entire game against UVa in Charlottesville before pulling off a 66-58 upset.

Next up for the Hokies is a home date with Radford on Monday.

After the game, head coach Mike Young showed his appreciation for the Naval Academy.