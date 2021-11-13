Tre Turner’s Last Game In Lane Stadium

On Friday night Tre Turner tweeted, “God has blessed me to be able to play my last game in Lane Stadium.” Last weekend Turner did not play against the Boston College Eagles after it was revealed that he had been injured during the previous week’s victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While it is good to have Tre back on the field, his statement that the Duke game will be his last at Lane Stadium is certain to create an emotional reaction in Hokie fans.

God has blessed me to be able to play my last game in Lane Stadium Now let’s get to business https://t.co/0FYWkI0vO7 — Tré Turner (@tre11turner) November 12, 2021

Virginia Tech’s number six all-time wide receiver has one more year of eligibility. While it is not uncommon for standout players to declare for the NFL draft while they still retain eligibility, Mr. Turner has not indicated what his intentions are after the 2021 college football season. The potential does exist that he could enter the transfer portal and determine what sort of interest his availability garners.

As of this writing Turner has 2,219 yards, averaging 17.3 yards per reception, and 13 TDs. He has also added 448 yards and four TDs, on the ground. He is only 53-yards behind Virginia Tech’s No.5 WR, Ricky Scales. A number he is almost certain to pass, assuming he remains healthy for the rest of the season. Considering the QB turnover Tre Turner has experienced during his time in Blacksburg, it speaks to the young man’s ability that he is in the hunt to be one of VT’s top-five all time WRs. He already has more yards than NFL draft picks Antonio Freeman, Andre Davis, and Ernest Wilford.

Tre Turner has embodied everything that Virginia Tech Hokies’ fans have come to treasure – loyalty, effort, and a genuine demonstration of love for the program. Regardless of what he decides to do with his future we here at Gobbler Country wish him the best and hope he realizes that he will ALWAYS be a Hokie.