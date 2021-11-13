How Sweet it is! Tech wins comfortably 48-17 against Duke

Well, well, well. It felt like old times today in Lane Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies took down a crumbling Duke Blue Devil squad 48-17 this afternoon.

The crowd was rocking, Skipper was thunderous, and the night had a bitter Fall cold that reminds us that the season is ending. It was senior night in Blacksburg and it did not disappoint.

After a solid first half, that put the game mostly out of reach, Braxton Burmeister led a 6 play 65 yard drive to move the game to an insurmountable 24-3 lead for the Hokies. His ability to play through pain is unbelievable. He may not be the most talented or most accurate quarterback that has played in Lane Stadium for the Hokies, but he definitely deserves credit for how hard he fights to keep himself out on the field.

Raheem Blackshear did all the work in the first half, getting the majority of his 117 yards that he had for the game. Keshawn King was an additional bright spot in the second half, adding 90 yards on only 9 carries and scoring a touchdown on what looked to be his own personal drive.

While there were a number of things that could have gone better, drives that stalled because of a missed pass or ANOTHER flag, the majority of the game was truly enjoyable and has left a good taste in the mouths of fans and players alike. Great news for the final game at home this season.

None of this changes, what will certainly be, a whole host of changes that will happen in the offseason. But, the Hokie seniors got to go out with a bang. The crowd only booed the refs. And, there is a somewhat decent chance that the Hokies will find there way into a bowl.

It might not be here forever, but old times are definitely here again, at least for tonight.