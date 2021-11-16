 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former and current Virginia Tech players react to Justin Fuente’s departure via social media

It was overwhelmingly positive.

By Bryan D. Manning
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies and former head coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways late Monday night. Virginia Tech released a statement announcing the move and the appointment of J.C. Price as interim coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

As you might expect, it was a tough day in Blacksburg. Regardless of what fans or media thought of the job Fuente did in his six seasons as head coach, he was popular with his players. As a result, several players took to Twitter and thanked Fuente for believing in them and giving them an opportunity.

Athletic director Whit Babcock was surprisingly candid when he met with the media at 10:45 on Tuesday morning. Babcock discussed that Virginia Tech and Fuente had agreed to a reduced number on the buyout, now $8.75 million — down from $10 million. Babcock also said he offered Fuente the opportunity to finish the season as head coach, and Fuente declined. He met with his team on Tuesday morning to deliver the news.

Now, let’s check out some of the top Twitter reactions from current and former players via Twitter:

