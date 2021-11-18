2021 ACC Rankings Week 11

Atlantic

1. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: It was a high scoring and high-turnover game, but the Demon Deacons held on to survive a close one against NCST, 45-42. If Wake wins one of their final two games, they will find their way to the ACC Championship. Defending Atlantic Champions, Clemson, may have something to say about that Saturday.

2. NC State Wolfpack: Leary threw for a season high 408 yards and four TDs, but it wasn’t enough to carry them past WF. NCST hosts Syracuse.

3. Clemson Tigers: The Tigers beat up on UCONN, as expected. Clemson needs to beat Wake this weekend and then hope BC defeats WF if they are to maintain their Atlantic crown.

4. Boston College Eagles: Jukovec looked more to form, throwing for 310 yards and two scores on the way to a 41-30 victory over GT. The Eagles host the Seminoles this weekend.

5. Louisville Cardinals: Dang. Louisville beat up the Orange, 41-3. Cunningham was involved in five total TDs while the defense held Syracuse to an anemic 184 offensive yards. The Cards will look to get bowl eligible tonight against Duke.

6. Syracuse Orange: Hard to believe this offense hung 41-points and 550 yards on VT…

7. Florida State Seminoles: FSU played their best game of the season. The defense accounted for three turnovers and the offense did enough to put down the resurgent Hurricanes.

Coastal

1. Pittsburgh Panthers: Another close game for the Coastal’s sole ranked team. UNC forced overtime. Pickett found the endzone, during OT, while the Tar Heels found -1.0 yards. Pitt hosts a mysterious UVA.

2. Virginia Cavaliers: Notre Dame is a good team, so the lack of Armstrong at the helm may look bigger than it is, but UVA’s offense was toothless in the 28-3 loss. If Armstrong is on the field against Pitt, it’ll be a fight. If not… well…

3. Miami Hurricanes: I kept them here because they’re the only team in the Coastal who have beaten Pitt. Yeah, a lackluster FSU team barely beat them, but that’s a rivalry game for you. This Miami team will look to feast on a VT squad in turmoil.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels: Taking the Panthers to OT was impressive. They were able to take advantage of a rare Pickett mistake, but were still unable to secure the W. The Tar Heels are hosting Wofford this weekend.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies: Uh… yeah. We won against a struggling Duke squad that also suffered a lot of injuries. The HC just departed. So… there’s that. Will there be some bonkers stuff going on in Coral Gables this weekend? Man, I hope so. Open the barn doors and let the horses run free. We got nothing to lose.

6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Bowl game is almost assuredly out of reach, but the Yellow Jackets have played better than many (including me) thought they would. They have a nice foundation to build on going into 2022. First, they will become the most recent ACC victim of the Fighting Irish.

7. Duke Blue Devils: That’s their fourth straight loss by double digits. With Louisville tonight and Miami as the last game, it’s not looking good for the Blue Devils to collect a conference win this year.

Overall

1. (No. 10 CFB Playoff / No. 13 AP / No. 12 Coaches) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 conf.) – Static

2. (No. 18 / No. 20 / No. 19) Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 5-1) – Up One

3. (No. 20 / No. 25 / No.24) NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2) – Down One

4. Clemson Tigers (7-3, 5-2) – Static

5. Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 4-2) – Up One

6. Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) – Up One

7. Boston College Eagles (6-4, 2-4) – Up Two

8. North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5, 3-4) – Down Three

9. Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 3-4) – Up Two

10. Syracuse Orange (5-5, 3-4) – Down Two

11. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 3-3) – Down One

12. Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 3-4) – Up One

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-6) – Down One

14. Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6) – Static