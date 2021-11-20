Halftime: Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Miami Hurricanes

The Virginia Tech Hokies took the field in South Florida to face the Miami Hurricanes for the first time under the watch of interim head coach, J.C. Price. Price is only the third head coach the Hokies have had in 35 years. Looking sharp in white jerseys and maroon helmets VT won the coin toss during a rainy night and elected to receive.

Burmeister and the Hokie offense took to the field, but the opening drive looked exactly like what we have seen all season when they went three-and-out. After a decent punt return by Miami, Tyler Van Dyke hit Charleston Rambo for a 39-yard reception down to the VT 16. Two plays later Van Dyke found Will Mallory for a nine-yard touchdown to put the Hurricanes up early, 7-0. On their second offensive series the Hokies mixed in some Connor Blumrick and VT, sticking to the ground game, were quick to find the Miami red zone. As is tradition, the Virginia Tech offense stalled and settled for a Romo field goal, cutting the Hurricane lead, 7-3. Xavier Restrepo returned the VT kickoff for 50-yards and Miami found themselves immediately in Hokie territory. Tae Daley was disqualified for targeting on a 14-yard reception, setting Miami up in the VT red zone. Jaylon Knighton finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown and Miami extended their lead, 14-3. The Hokies offense tried the ground again, but Miami was hip to their game and the Hokies punted to end the first quarter.

To start the second quarter Miami took complete control of the game, driving 80-yards and culminating in a Jaylon Knighton three-yard TD run to put the Hurricanes up 21-3. In retort the Hokies drove 75-yards down the field and Braxton Burmeister found Tre Turner, wrapped in the number 25 jersey, for an incredible one-hand touchdown catch, to put the Hokies back in the game, 21-10, halfway through the second quarter. After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Van Dyke immediately hit Brashard Smith, in stride, for a 75-yard TD. 28-10, Miami with uh… still half of the second quarter remaining. After Miami’s fourth possession and fourth touchdown, Tre Turner made a 31-yard reception to pass Ricky Scales and become Virginia Tech’s No. 5 all-time receiver. With rain falling again, the VT drive stalled on the Miami 19-yard line and the Hokies kicked a 36-yard FG.

The Hokies are struggling in all facets of the game. The defense is getting torched, the offense looks like it always has, and special teams has been poor. Miami leads, 28-13, and they get the ball to start the second half.