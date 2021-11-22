Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies win 1,500th game in school history

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 5-0 on the season with a 72-43 win Sunday over the Merrimack Warriors. The win was the 1500th in school history, making the Hokies the 90th NCAA Division I program to reach that number.

Senior guard Storm Murphy led the Hokies with 14 points, while junior guard Nahiem Alleyne scored 12 points.

It was yet another dominant performance by Tech’s defense, which held Merrimack to 43 points on 39% shooting from the field. The Warriors made five of 20 3-point attempts and finished with only 22 team rebounds.

Senior forward Justyn Mutts scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists in the win. Mutts played just 22 minutes.

The Hokies shot 55% from the field and made 11 of 23 attempts from beyond the arc. It was a good final tuneup before the competitive portion of the schedule begins on Wednesday against the No. 11 Memphis Tigers in NIT Season Tip-Off.

The Tigers are 4-0 and feature a player Mike Young, and the Hokies are familiar with in guard Landers Nolley. Nolley spent two seasons in Blacksburg, redshirting his first year and then transferring after his redshirt freshman season in 2019-20.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.