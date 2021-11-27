Halftime: The Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Virginia Cavaliers

Wearing all white the Virginia Tech Hokies received the kick-off from the blue clad Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies went straight to the ground starting with a first down run from Raheem Blackshear and following that with another first down run from QB, Braxton Burmeister. Like last week against the Miami Hurricanes, Blumrick and Burmeister were shuffling in and out, but stalled at the Virginia 41-yard line. Brennan Armstrong and the prolific Hoos’ passing offense took to the field and started on the ground before moving to the air and finding Dontayvion Wicks for 27-yards. Sticking with the pass the Cavaliers quickly pushed into the VT redzone, eventually finding the mountain that is Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown. Armstrong was nearly perfect on UVA’s first possession, completing 7 of 8 attempted for 88 yards and the score. Laundry was flying early and often with seven total penalties between the two squads during their first possessions. The Hokies responded quickly with a perfectly thrown ball that hit Robinson in stride for the 61-yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the first quarter VT tied it up, 7-7. Not wanting to only score by throwing, Armstrong scored on a one-yard run, putting the Cavaliers up 14-7. Not wanting to be outdone, Burmeister closed the first quarter with a 71-yard run down to the Virginia three-yard line.

That old VT nemesis, the redzone, rose its head and the Hokies could not find the endzone after four tries. Backed up on their one, on third and ten, Armstrong hit Billy Kemp for 12 yards to move the Hoos out of their endzone. The Cavaliers made their way back into VT territory and looked to be driving, but the Hokies came up with a critical interception. Da’Waine Lofton caught a 35-yard pass, quickly returning the Hokies to the UVA redzone. Two plays later and Blackshear had an 18-yard touchdown run, tying the game, 14-14, with six minutes remaining in the half. On their next possession the Cavaliers didn’t delay returning to the Hokie redzone. In one of the more stupefying plays of the season, Brennan Armstrong steamrolled three Virginia Tech defenders to earn his second rushing touchdown, putting Virginia back in the lead, 21-14. On the ensuing drive, the Hoo defense devoured the Hokies, forcing the three-and-out for -12 yards, but roughing the kicker penalty, against punter Peter Moore, gifted the Hokies a fresh set of downs. Burmeister and company didn’t waste the gift and quickly returned to UVA territory. Unable to find the endzone, VT called a timeout with 0:01 left in the half, setting up John Parker Romo to keep it close with a 32-yard field goal. At halftime, the Hooks lead the Hokies 21-17. The Cavaliers will receive the kick-off to start the third quarter.