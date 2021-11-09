Virginia Tech football: Linebacker Dax Hollifield returning for a fifth season in 2022

Senior day for the Virginia Tech Hokies is Saturday at Lane Stadium. This means the last home game for several Hokies. It also represents four seasons completed for the once-ballyhooed class of 2018.

That 2018 class featured linebacker Dax Hollifield, wide receiver Tre Turner, quarterback Quincy Patterson, safety Chamarri Conner, linebacker Alan Tisdale, offensive tackles Christian Darrisaw and Luke Tenuta and cornerback Jermaine Waller, among others.

While some members of that class met and exceeded expectations, others didn’t make it four years in Blacksburg.

Now, some Hokies are ready to move on as Senior Day happens this weekend. But, not all Virginia Tech fourth-year juniors will move on. Hollifield announced on Tuesday he was returning to Blacksburg in 2022.

This is big news for the Hokies.

Hollifield has started all four years for the Hokies. While he was out of position during his first three seasons, he’s now at home at mike linebacker. This season, Hollifield has made nine starts, recorded 63 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

LB Dax Hollifield, who's in his fourth year, said he's coming back next season. "I'm not a senior." Said he has unfinished business here at Virginia Tech. Doesn't want to go out like this. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) November 9, 2021

Hollifield has recorded 245 tackles for his career, including 21 for loss, nine sacks, and four interceptions.

Hollifield is all Hokie. He loves Blacksburg. He loves Virginia Tech. Whether there is a coaching change or not, Hollifield will be back, which is good news for Virginia Tech.

Now, it will be interesting to see how many of the other players return to Blacksburg. If you’re wondering how Hollifield is coming back for a fifth season, it is due to the COVID-19 pandemic giving each college athletes a “free” year of eligibility.