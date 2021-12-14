Virginia Tech football recruiting: 4-star running back flips commitment to Maryland

Another day, another decommitment for the Virginia Tech football team. On Tuesday, four-star running back Ramon Brown sent shockwaves through Virginia Tech Twitter and Hokie message boards when he released an Instagram video of him flipping his commitment to........Maryland.

Yes, Maryland.

This one is a hard pill to swallow for multiple reasons. First, Brown is a four-star talent from inside the state of Virginia. New head coach Brent Pry made it known he and his coaching staff will prioritize recruiting Virginia and the regional “footprint.”

Brown was on campus Saturday with several other committed players. Apparently, a great time was had by all. Brown even posted the following pictures on his Twitter account.

For those on social media and message boards blasting Pry for some of these decommits, relax. Take a breath and look at the big picture. For optics, it would’ve looked better if Brown stuck with the Hokies. You had the last visit before signing day and he still flips. But, Pry doesn’t even have his offensive coaching staff announced yet. Tyler Bowen will be the offensive coordinator but he is still working with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, should Pry rush and hire some guys just to fill out a staff so he can land a few players in the 2022 recruiting class?

Of course not.

This is his first head-coaching gig and he should hire the people he trusts and seems the right fit. If he has to wait on them to be free, that’s fine. He needs to make the right decisions and only he knows what the right decision is for himself and Virginia Tech.

No player in this class was going to make-or-break Virginia Tech. Not Brown, Not Malcolm Jones. Not Alex Orji. Not Gunner Givens. This would be an issue if it happens one year from now, or two years from now. But no new coach should be judged on a recruiting class he inherits. Pry and his current staff, which isn’t complete, hit the road hard over his first two weeks on the job. They even landed four-star TE/LB Benji Gosnell.

Give Pry time. He was just hired. He isn’t going to change 10-15 years of misery on the recruiting trail in two weeks.

By the way, Orji will likely back out of his pledge tomorrow. And, while he is an exciting prospect who I believe has a bright future, Orji wasn’t starting for the Hokies in 2022. Virginia Tech’s 2022 starting quarterback is someone currently in the transfer portal.

The unfortunate thing is some of these prospects choose to wait until the last minute to change their pledges. However, you can’t blame them, considering they don’t even know the coaching staff they will play for at the next level. Don’t attack them on Twitter. Wish them well. Worry about Virginia Tech. Cheer for the kids who sign with Virginia Tech and WANT to be a Hokie.

On Wednesday, the Hokies will sign several new players who hopefully play a big role in getting the program back on track.