Virginia Tech football: In-state WR Xayvion Bradshaw signs with the Hokies

As it turns out, the Virginia Tech Hokies weren’t done during this week’s early signing period. On Friday, Virginia Tech received more good news when three-star wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw officially signed with the Hokies.

It came as a bit of a surprise Thursday when Bradshaw announced he was signing Friday via Twitter. He initially said he would sign in February.

Check out Bradshaw’s ceremony from Graham High School on Friday via Instagram.

Watch this video; it’s worth every bit of your time. This is what raw emotion is supposed to look like when a kid’s hard work is rewarded, and he, his family and the entire community support him. Good stuff.

Bradshaw, 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, plays high school football for the Graham G-Men in Bluefield, Virginia. He is the second Graham player to sign with the Hokies this week, following offensive tackle Brody Meadows. Meadows was a former UVA commit who flipped his pledge to Virginia Tech after visiting last weekend.

Bradshaw also visited last weekend, after Graham played in the state championship game.

Virginia Tech is getting an electric player in Bradshaw. Why is he only a three-star, you ask? Part of it is where he plays. Kids in southwest Virginia do not receive as much exposure as Richmond, Tidewater, or NOVA.

Bradshaw can help the Hokies on day one. He is tremendous with the football in his hands. He excelled as a wide receiver and returner in high school. He is an ideal slot for the Hokies, as he profiles similarly to Tayvion Robinson — who just left. Bradshaw can score from any spot on the field, and while he will have to work on his route running at the next level, his speed and playmaking ability make him a day one threat.

The Hokies initially offered Bradshaw in November, just before Justin Fuente’s dismissal. J.C. Price and new head coach Brent Pry immediately prioritized Bradshaw and Meadows.

Bradshaw is an underrated recruit. I love this move for Virginia Tech. And it’s good to see the local kids “stay home.” In addition to Bradshaw and Meadows, the Hokies also signed Gunner Givens and Hunter Mclain from Lord Botetourt. All four players play close to Blacksburg.

Bradshaw is the son of former Marshall star and two-time Super Bowl champ Ahmad Bradshaw — himself a local legend.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Xayvion.