Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies play their best game of the season in blowout of St. Bonaventure

Since the Virginia Tech Hokies lost their first game of the season to Memphis last month, the Hokies have lost four of their previous six games and had many wondering what was wrong with Mike Young’s team?

So, a solid finish to the nonconference schedule was essential for Virginia Tech. On Friday, the Hokies had another big test in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. The Bonnies have a strong roster in 2021-22 and are coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament and an Atlantic-10 championship.

No worries, the Hokies played their best game of the season in an 86-49 blowout win over the Bonnies. The game was never close, as Tech jumped out to an early lead behind the red-hot shooting of senior guard Storm Murphy and never looked back.

The Hokies scored the first 13 points of the game and led 42-20 at halftime. The second half was more of the same, as Tech outscored St. Bonaventure 44-29 in the second half. It was Murphy’s best game as a Hokie, as he made seven of 10 shots from the field, including four of seven from 3-point range.

For as good as Murphy was, Hunter Cattoor was even better. Cattoor scored a career-high 21 points and made all five attempts from beyond the arc.

Keve Aluma scored 12 points for the Hokies. Nahiem Alleyne was the only Hokie who struggled, making just three of 10 shots from the field.

This outing came at the perfect time as Tech plays at No. 1 Duke Thursday night.