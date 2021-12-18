Luke Tenuta to try his hand at the NFL

We knew there would be a few loses to the NFL this year, especially after moving on from Coach Fuente, and Luke Tenuta is the latest one. After having a good start to his playing career for Tech in 2019, Luke came on strong in both 2020 and 2021, even making 3rd Team All-Conference last season.

Tenuta is now the 9th player who has declared for the NFL draft. Others include Tre Turner, James Mitchell, and Jermaine Waller.

He declared on Twitter, thanking his family, the coaching staff, and Hokie Nation. He also made sure to mention that he will be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl to end his Hokie career.

We here at Gobbler Country wish him and all the young men who are moving on, the best in their future endeavors.

The Hokies are now left with some serious holes to fill. The early signing period seemed to go as well as could be hoped and it definitely was nice to see the excitement that both the players and coaches seemed to have about getting these new faces on campus. It’s yet to be seen if these new crop of guys can have an instant effect on the team or if the next season or two might be a little bumpy.