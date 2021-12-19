Virginia Tech football: Braxton Burmeister enters NCAA transfer portal

Seemingly every day since the Virginia Tech Hokies ended the regular season with a win over the Virginia Cavaliers, the Hokies have lost another player.

On Saturday, quarterback Braxton Burmeister became the latest Hokie to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Virginia Tech’s roster for the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland on Dec. 29 will look completely different than the one vs. UVA last month.

Burmeister is the second Tech quarterback to enter the portal, following Knox Kadum. That leaves Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock as VT’s quarterbacks in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hokies have already lost their top two wide receivers as Tayvion Robinson entered the transfer portal, signing with Kentucky, and Tre Turner opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Other players such as Luke Tenuta, Brock Hoffman, Lecitus Smith, Jordan Williams, Jermaine Waller and Amare Barno have, along with Turner, declared for the NFL draft. Tenuta and Hoffman will play in the bowl game, while the others have opted out.

Per Mike Niziolek of The Roanoke Times, Burmeister asked the coaching staff if he could play in the bowl while remaining in the portal. The coaching staff refused that request.

This is Virginia Tech’s depth chart for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Updated Virginia Tech roster for the bowl game following news that starting QB Braxton Burmeister intends to transfer, story here https://t.co/hw7FNleo3K pic.twitter.com/TegcN5esTJ — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 19, 2021

Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech from Oregon in 2019. The NCAA denied his request to play immediately, and he was forced to sit out that season. He started his first game for the Hokies in the 2020 season-opener against N.C. State, leading Tech to an impressive win.

Burmeister started the next two games for the Hokies until Hendon Hooker returned to the lineup. He relieved Hooker in a loss against Clemson, which would be Hooker’s final game in a Virginia Tech uniform. He started the season finale against Virginia and led the Hokies to a blowout win.

Burmeister was 3-1 as a starter in 2020.

In 2021, Burmeister would be handed the starting job with no one else left in Blacksburg. The passing game regressed with Burmeister, but he didn’t have the best coaching — or scheme. He left several games with injuries but always returned. His toughness was never an issue, and his teammates respected him.

Burmeister ends his career at Virginia Tech by playing in 17 games, passing for 2,647 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 714 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass in 2021.

He was 2-0 as a starting quarterback against Virginia.

We here at Gobbler Country wish nothing but the best for Braxton and appreciate his contributions at Virginia Tech during some difficult times over the last two seasons.