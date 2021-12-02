Virginia Tech football: Tayvion Robinson enters NCAA transfer portal

It’s been a good week to be a Virginia Tech Hokie. From last Saturday’s win over Virginia to become bowl eligible to Brent Pry’s hiring as head coach, it’s been a good five days.

Inevitably, though, not everything is going to be good. On Thursday, not long after Pry’s introductory press conference, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Robinson joins Tre Turner as wide receivers who will not be returning to Blacksburg in 2022. Turner announced earlier this week he was opting out of the bowl game in order to prepare the Senior Bowl in January. Robinson will also miss the bowl game.

As unfortunate as it is to lose the top two receivers, this was the likely outcome. Turner was never coming back for a fifth year, while Robinson needs a strong finish to his college career to raise his NFL draft prospects. Justin Fuente’s staff has wasted their talents, leaving many Virginia Tech fans to wonder what could have been?

The Hokies are expected to sign a large class for 2022, meaning there will be many more departures. Some departures will be needed, while others will be players fans want to retain like Robinson. However, it’s all a part of the process when you have a new regime. It’s doubtful tight end James Mitchell returns either.

As for Robinson, he doesn’t even know what type of offense he will play in next season, or who his offensive coordinator or quarterback will be in 2022. It makes sense from his perspective.

And, no, he isn’t coming back.

Robinson finishes his Virginia Tech career with 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a third-team All-ACC selection as a return specialist in 2021. Cox was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

We wish Tayvion nothing but the best in the future and will certainly miss him in 2022.