Hokie Sports Round Up 2 Dec 21

Women’s Soccer

While contending in the NCAA Tournament, the women of the Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first round. They soundly defeated Ohio State, 2-1, and were quickly off to play the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. VT’s efforts were valiant, but the power of the Arkansas offense won out and the Hokies ended their tournament bid with a 3-0 loss. Arkansas went on to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before tying Rutgers and being eliminated from the tournament. The Hokies finished the season with an overall record of 12-6-2, a conference record of 5-3-2, and an NCAA Tournament record of 1-1. The 2021 season was a marked improvement over the last which found the Hokies finishing the year 8-9 (4-4 conference). Fantastic work ladies!

Men’s Soccer

The Virginia Tech men’s soccer efforts also carried them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After defeating the Campbell Camels, 2-1, in Blacksburg, the Hokies traveled to Morgantown, WV to face off against the Mountaineers. VT carried WVU into overtime with a score of 1-1, but ultimately lost the match during OT penalty kicks (4-3). West Virginia is still alive, in the tournament, and faces Georgetown on Saturday. VT finished the season with an overall record of 11-5-4, a conference record of 3-4-1, and an NCAA Tournament record of 1-0-1. Like the women’s program, 2021 was an improvement over the last season where the men went 7-6-4 overall and 5-5-2 in the ACC. Great job gentlemen!

Volleyball

The Hokies were able to split the last four games of their season 2-2. They collected two more ACC wins against Wake Forest and Boston College but fell to North Carolina and Notre Dame. The 2021 season was a tough one for VT who started out strong during non-conference play but struggled mightily against ACC foes. Virginia Tech finished the season with an overall record of 12-18 and a conference record of 3-15. The performance was an improvement over 2020 when the Hokies finished 6-11 overall, but they did have a better conference record, going 5-11 against the ACC. Congratulations on the season ladies and we look forward to seeing what you do next year!

Wrestling

After starting out preseason ranked No. 8 the Virginia Tech Hokies hold the No. 10 spot after the two opening matches of the year. VT started the season against the now No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes where they lost 17-13. Korbin Myers, Connor Brady, Mekhi Lewis, and Hunter Bolen all won their matches, but close falls by Dakota Howard and Nathan Traxler were enough to carry the Buckeyes to victory. VT didn’t seem to have a hangover after the loss and devastated Gardner-Webb, 35-6. The Hokies carried every match except for two close fought battles which saw Brandon Wittenberg and Clayton Ulrey fall. This Saturday the Hokies travel to Missouri to face off against No. 16 Northern Iowa and No. 3 Missouri during a tri-meet. Best of luck fellas!

GO HOKIES!!!