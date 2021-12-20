Virginia Tech football: Raheem Blackshear is the latest Hokie to head to the NFL

Another day, another Hokie leaving Blacksburg for a potential NFL future. On Sunday afternoon, running back Raheem Blackshear made his decision, announcing via Twitter he was entering the 2022 NFL draft.

The good news for Virginia Tech fans is Blackshear will play in next week’s Pinstripe Bowl. Blackshear led Virginia Tech in rushing in 2021, running for a career-high 714 yards and six touchdowns. Blackshear also caught 23 passes and a touchdown.

Blackshear transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020 season after spending his first three seasons at Rutgers. During his time with the Scarlet Knights, rushed for 912 yards, recorded 80 receptions and scored 12 total touchdowns.

During his two seasons with the Hokies, Blackshear rushed for 969 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 41 passes for 398 yards and another touchdown.

Blackshear will play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15.

Blackshear really came on strong late in the season when the Hokies committed to the run. Blackshear was a player who almost felt wasted over the last two seasons. And that’s not his fault. Blackshear had the perfect skills for what some call an “air back” in today’s game. He can run between the tackles or line up in the slot. Blackshear is an excellent receiver but we almost never saw that during his two years due to Brad Cornelsen. Sound familiar?

The previous offensive coaching staff wasted more talent than any staff in recent memory.

Where will Blackshear go in the NFL draft? I am not sure. He does possess the skills to play at the next level.

We here at Gobbler Country wish Raheem nothing but the best in his future and appreciate his time as a Hokie.