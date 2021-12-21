Virginia Tech football: Pierson Prioleau is the new safeties coach

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry's coaching staff is one step closer to being complete after naming former Hokie defensive back Pierson Prioleau as the team's new safeties coach.

Prioleau, who played at Virginia Tech from 1995-98, was a three-year starter for the Hokies and a first-team All-Big East selection in his final season. After an outstanding career in Blacksburg, Prioleau became a fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent two seasons. From there, Prioleau would play four seasons in Buffalo, three seasons in Washington, one year in Jacksonville and his final two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where he won a Super Bowl.

Overall, Prioleau played 12 NFL seasons, recording 446 career tackles. During his Virginia Tech career, Prioleau had 237 tackles and two touchdowns.

Prioleau retired from the NFL in 2011 and returned to the New River Valley, where he served as defensive coordinator at Radford High School. Prioleau was also a teacher before returning to Blacksburg in 2019 as a support staff member. Prioleau's official title was director of player development — defense.

We've named @CoachPrioleauVT our safeties coach, following him being on staff since 2019 as director of player development — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 21, 2021

It's been said Prioleau had opportunities before for a full-time coaching role at Virginia Tech, but he declined. With Ryan Smith leaving, it was a perfect time for Pry to check on in Prioleau and see if he'd be interested this time around.

I like this hire for the Hokies. Prioleau can now be an on-field coach where he will excel. Prioleau also can hit the road and recruit. Pry has multiple connections to where he could've gone in another direction, but he was clearly impressed with Prioleau.

Prioleau’s son, PJ, is a freshman wide receiver for the Hokies.

The defensive staff should now be complete after Prioleau’s hiring.