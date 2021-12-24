2021 Pinstripe Bowl: How to watch the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Virginia Tech Hokies look to put a bow on the Justin Fuente era next week as they take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Pinstripe Bowl. Yes, Fuente is gone, but this will be the last time for his coaching staff, with the exception of interim coach J.C. Price, who stays on as new head coach Brent Pry’s defensive line coach.

The Hokies, 6-6, will try to finish the season above .500, after going an embarrassing 5-6 in 2020. On the other side of the field is an old rival. Maryland enters this game with the same record as Virginia Tech after beginning the season 4-0. Those four victories came against West Virginia, Howard, Illinois and Kent State.

WVU is the only common opponent between these teams, as the Hokies lost to the Mountaineers in Morgantown after an embarrassing number of failures in the red zone.

The former ACC rivals last met in 2013 when Maryland was still a part of the ACC. The Terps won that game, 27-24. The teams met five times as conference rivals, with the Hokies going 4-1 against Maryland. Overall, the Terps hold a 16-15 advantage over the Hokies in a series that dates all the way back to 1919.

Now, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, or stream the Pinstripe Bowl:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: ESPN

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio. You can find a list of affiliates here. You can also listen to the game on ESPN radio.

Streaming: ESPN.com

Odds: Maryland is currently 3..5-point favorites, per DraftKings. The over/under is set at 54.5.

TV announcers: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Sam Acho (sideline).

Game notes:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.