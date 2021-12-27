Virginia Tech basketball game at North Carolina postponed due to COVID-19

The Virginia Tech Hokies had a tough road in front of them on the basketball court. Last week, it was a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Duke Blue Devils. The Hokies competed and even led at halftime before Duke pulled away in the second half.

Next up for Virginia Tech was a trip to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Not anymore.

An update regarding Wednesday's game at UNC. — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 27, 2021

Due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia Tech program, the ACC has postponed the game. While no makeup date was announced, the ACC will attempt to reschedule the game.

The Hokies are 8-5 on the season, but 0-2 in the ACC. They are the only ACC team with two conference losses. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are 9-3, with a 1-0 mark in ACC play.

Virginia Tech’s next two games will be at Cassell Coliseum. Pitt comes to Blacksburg on New Year’s Day, and N.C. State comes to town next Tuesday.