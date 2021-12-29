2021 Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland remains the favorite over Virginia Tech

It’s gameday for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies kick off the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx at 2:15 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Hokies enter the Pinstripe Bowl minus several top starters. Wide receiver Tre Turner, defensive linemen Amare Barno and Jordan Williams, left guard Lecitus Smith, and cornerback Jermaine Waller opted out of the bowl to begin preparations for the 2022 NFL draft.

In addition, Tech’s other star receiver and punt returner, Tayvion Robinson, has since transferred to Kentucky while starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. Other Hokies have decided to enter the draft, such as left tackle Luke Tenuta, guard/center Brock Hoffman and running back Raheem Blackshear, but all will play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

So, with those losses, it’s no surprise the Terrapins enter Wednesday as the favorites. According to DraftKings, Maryland is a 3.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech. Those odds have stayed relatively consistent. The over/under is set at 54.5, while the Moneyline is -145 for the Terrapins and +165 for the Hokies.

Connor Blumrick will start at quarterback for the Hokies. His backup is true freshman Tahj Bullock. That’s it. Blumrick is an outstanding runner, but he cannot pass. Meanwhile, Bullock has yet to take a collegiate snap.

In addition to the issues at quarterback, the Hokies will be playing all young players at wide receiver. Yes they are talented, but that’s a lot of youth and, in addition to a quarterback who struggles to throw the ball, Virginia Tech’s passing game could look disastrous Wednesday.

Regardless of the outcome, at least the Hokies will look good. Check out the uniform and helmets the Hokies will wear. Virginia Tech has long maintained a strong relationship with the New York Yankees since the tragic 2007 shootings in Blacksburg.