Virginia Tech Welcomes Shawn Quinn to the Hokie Coaching Staff

Shawn Quinn has been added to the the new defensive staff at Virginia Tech. Just like Derek Jones, he is is someone who worked with Coach Pry previously. This time Coach Quinn worked with Coach Pry at Georgia Southern, where he was working as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Coach Quinn has head coaching experience that could be vitally helpful to the Pry staff. He’s been head coach of Savanah State for the last three seasons and was interictal in helping in the transition from FCS to Division II.

As it was when speaking about Derek Jones, Shawn Quinn has all the hallmarks of a leader and father figure. This is something that the coaching staff seems to building. One of the most important qualities when going into a young man’s home and trying to get their family to believe that going to your university is their son’s best interest is being able to show the leaded and father figure that you are and how you are going to mold that young man into the adult and father figure that has the ability to become. Shawn Quinn has those qualities in spades.

The one concern, if there is one to find about Coach Quinn, would be his relative lack of experience in high level college football.

He was a Grad Assistant at Tennessee for three years and coached the DE in LSU in 2008. While that is experience that he can lean on, its been a while and it will be interesting to see how he acclimates to being at a high level FBS program again.

With that being said, we welcome Shawn Quinn and his family to Hokie Nation! We look forward to seeing your work and your players grow.