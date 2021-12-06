Virginia Tech football: Hokies are heading to the Pinstripe Bowl

The Virginia Tech Hokies are going bowling. Now, we know where.

With the College Football Playoff field now set, bowl destinations for every team were finalized on Sunday, and the Hokies will head to New York to face the Maryland Terrapins in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The game is set for Dec. 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET, at Yankee Stadium. This year’s game will be the 11th edition of the Pinstripe Bowl and the first time for both Maryand and Virginia Tech appearing in the game.

Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets, courtesy of hokiesports.com:

Ticket reservations for the Pinstripe Bowl are now available online exclusively for Hokie Scholarship Fund donors as of March 31, 2021. The deadline for donors to complete their ticket reservation is this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at noon ET. Following the deadline, tickets will be allocated based on priority point ranking with the top 3 membership levels receiving guaranteed access to tickets. A student ticket option is also available beginning today while supplies last. Student tickets will be limited to two tickets per account at a discounted rate of $28 per ticket, half off the face value of $55. To receive this rate, students must purchase using this link. Tickets will be available for the general public beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET on HokieSports.com. Click here to receive a reminder email about general public tickets. Tickets range in price from $55 to $140. Should the tier a donor selects on their reservation run out of inventory they will be assigned to the next highest seating tier. Click here to view a seating map.

The Hokies have long held a strong relationship with the New York Yankees that began after the tragic events of April 16, 2007. Athletic director Whit Babcock spoke on that relationship.

Virginia Tech has long valued its relationship with the Yankees organization and we’re pleased to finally have the Hokies participate in this bowl game at Yankee Stadium. The Virginia Tech community will always be grateful for the generosity and graciousness that the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family extended to us following the 2007 tragedy on our campus.

The Terrapins and Hokies enters the bowl game with identical 6-6 records. The Hokies have won five of their previous six meetings with Maryland, but the Terps won the last meeting in overtime back in 2013, before they left the ACC for the Big Ten.

We’ll have more on the Pinstripe Bowl in the weeks leading into the game.