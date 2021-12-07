The Virginia Tech Hokies Hire Defensive Coordinator

Virginia Tech’s new head coach, Brent Pry, announced that Florida State’s Chris Marve will be the Hokies’ defensive coordinator.

Marve started his college football career as an all-SEC linebacker for Vanderbilt Commodores. He spent his first four years, as a college coach, working at his alma mater as a graduate assistant and then as the Linebackers Coach. Most recently he was the Seminole’s Defensive Run Game Coordinator / Linebackers coach.

Coach Marve has been named to several watch lists including 247 Sports 2017 list of 30 Under 30 Coaching Squad and ESPN’s 2018 40 Under 40 list of coaches in 2018. As indicated by those lists Chris is young. Born in 1989 he played high school ball in Memphis, Tennessee before accepting his scholarship to Vandy.

At 32-years old Chris Marve will be one of the youngest defensive coordinators at the FBS level. Welcome to Virginia Tech Coach Marve!

Let’s Go Hokies!!!