Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies crush Cornell

The Virginia Tech Hokies crushed the Cornell Big Red, 93-60, on Wednesday to improve to 7-3 on the season. Before anyone discounts Cornell because the Big Red plays in the Ivy League, that would be a mistake. Entering Wednesday’s game, Cornell averaged over 90 points per game, which was No. 2 in all college basketball.

How did Virginia Tech’s defense respond?

The Hokies held Cornell to a season-low 60 points. The Big Red shot just 38.5% from the field and only 30% from beyond the arc. This performance came after Virginia Tech’s usually stellar defense allowed Wake Forest to score 80 points and shoot an unbelievable 63.% from the field in a blowout loss last weekend.

Offensively, Tech also got back on track, shooting 54% from the floor and making 12 of its 23 3-point attempts. The Hokies were ice-cold from the field against the Demon Deacons.

Seven Hokies scored in double figures Wednesday, led by Keve Aluma who scored 16 points. Sophomore guard Darius Maddox came off the bench to score 14, while Nahiem Alleyne added 13 points, Hunter Cattoor and Sean Padulla scored 11 apiece, while David N’Guessan and Justyn Mutts each scored 10.

Total effort tonight



7 players in double figures for 1st time since 2016

Season-high 12 3FGs

Season-high 93 points#StoneByStone | #Hokies pic.twitter.com/A2yoJKqIl8 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 9, 2021

The Hokies are back in action Saturday at Dayton. The Hokies need to finish their non-conference schedule strong before fully opening ACC play next month.