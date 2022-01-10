 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Virginia Tech Hokies Name New Offensive Coordinator

All but confirmed a month ago, Tyler Bowen has been officially named as the Hokies’ new OC.

On Monday, Tyler Bowen was officially named as VT’s next offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Most recently he was the tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rumors and expectations of his hiring were all but confirmed back in early December, but it was understood that he would be finishing the season with the Jaguars before assuming his duties with the Hokies.

You can read all about the Mr. Bowen here: Getting to Know Tyler Bowen

Welcome to the Virginia Tech Hokies Coach Bowen!

GO HOKIES!!!

