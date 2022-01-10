The Virginia Tech Hokies Name New Offensive Coordinator

On Monday, Tyler Bowen was officially named as VT’s next offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Got our guy ✊@TylerBowen joins as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 10, 2022

Most recently he was the tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rumors and expectations of his hiring were all but confirmed back in early December, but it was understood that he would be finishing the season with the Jaguars before assuming his duties with the Hokies.

Welcome to the Virginia Tech Hokies Coach Bowen!

GO HOKIES!!!