Virginia Tech’s basketball game against North Carolina rescheduled

It was a bummer when Virginia Tech’s basketball game against North Carolina was postponed. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 in Chapel Hill, but the Hokies were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. At the time of the postponement, the ACC was confident the game could be rescheduled.

On Monday, the ACC announced it did reschedule Virginia Tech’s game at North Carolina. The game will now be played on Monday, Jan. 24, at 8:00 p.m ET from the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill. You can watch the game live on the ACC Network.

SCHEDULING UPDATE:



Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled. ⬇️



Mon., 01/24 – BC at WF

Mon., 01/24 – VT at UNC

Mon., 01/31 – Duke at ND

Mon., 02/21 – FSU at BC



At 8-6 on the season, and winless (0-3) in ACC play, the Hokies needed to reschedule this game because they need more quality wins. Sure, playing UNC is difficult, but it gives Virginia Tech an opportunity to beat a good team on the road. The Hokies are currently No. 37 in the NET rankings, while UNC is No. 34.

North Carolina is coming off a dominant win over Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, and now sit at 11-4 overall, with a 3-1 record in ACC play.