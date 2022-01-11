Hokie Legend Joins the Virginia Tech Football Staff

The Virginia Tech Hokies head coach, Brent Pry, has added Xavier Adibi to the new football coaching staff as a defensive analyst. From 2004-2007, the All-American and two-time All-ACC linebacker played for the Hokies during one of the program’s most successful periods. Adibi was a back-up during 2004 before assuming the duties of a starting linebacker for the 2005 season. Xavier played in 47 games, accumulating 266 total tackles, nine sacks, eight interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

We've added @Coach_Adibi and @Coachcrist1 to our staff — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 11, 2022

During the 2008 NFL Draft, Adibi was drafted, in the fourth round, by the Houston Texans. Over his five-year professional career he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. After retiring from the NFL he found himself called to coaching. Most recently he has served as the defensive coordinator for the Texas A&M – Commerce Lions, a division II program. Prior to his bout with the Lions he was a defensive analyst for the 2018 Arkansas Razorbacks.

It’s great to see Coach Adibi make his return to Blacksburg and the Virginia Tech Hokies!

GO HOKIES!!!