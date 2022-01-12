Former North Carolina WR Stephen Gosnell transfers to Virginia Tech

The NCAA transfer portal continues giving to Virginia Tech, as late on Tuesday night, former North Carolina wide receiver Stephen Gosnell announced he was a Hokie.

If you recognize the name, that’s because Gosnell’s younger brother, Benji, is a member of Virginia Tech’s 2022 recruiting class. Benji Gosnell was new head coach Brent Pry’s first commitment, and the four-star linebacker/tight end has a bright future in Blacksburg.

As for Stephen Gosnell, he is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver who has at least three years of eligibility remaining. Gosnell appeared in 12 career games for the Tar Heels, and, in 2021, he recorded two receptions for 11 yards. But, Gosnell was a three-star recruit in UNC’s 2020 recruiting class and picked the Tar Heels over N.C. State and several others at the time.

The older Gosnell played his high school football at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. Benji spent his final high school season at Carroll County High in Hillsville (Va.) after the family moved.

I like the move. You get an ACC-quality player who, while short on experience, can give you depth at a position of need. The Hokies lost their top two wide receivers from 2021 as Tre Turner departed for the NFL while Tayvion Robinson transferred to Kentucky.

While Gosnell may not be an immediate starter, he brings depth and competition. That sounds unfamiliar after the Fuente era, huh? I like Pry’s strategy of bringing in talented kids from other schools who can at least provide depth and push some of Tech’s younger players.

Presumably, Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton and Jaden Payoute will all return for the Hokies in 2022, which means Tech will have some young talent at wideout. You add in last week’s transfer, Jadan Blue, now the Hokies have good depth. And, I wouldn't rule out another wide receiver transferring in before the season.

This is another smart move from Pry and his coaching staff. Plus, it never hurts to bring in another brother. How many brothers have played for the Hokies over the years? That’s one of the many things that make Virginia Tech so special.

No, the Hokies didn’t bring in Turner’s immediate replacement. But, Gosnell can help the Hokies as he brings size and speed to the position.

Welcome to Blacksburg, Stephen.