The Virginia Tech Hokies Sweep the Duke Blue Devils

The women of Virginia Tech collected a hard-fought 65-54 victory over then No. 16 Duke. Earlier this year, in late December, the Hokies won a commanding 77-55 victory over the then No. 15 Blue Devils. This marks the first time, in program history, that VT has swept Duke during the regular season.

Virginia Tech started the second half trailing, 32-25, but retorted with 40-points to close the game out. Elizabeth Kitley led the team with 19 points, and compiled 12 rebounds, earning a double double. Aisha Sheppard (13 points), Georgia Amoore (10 points), and Azana Baines (eight points) rounded out the top scorers for the Hokies. Ms. Baines led the team with 16 rebounds. The VT defense forced 14 turnovers and held the Blue Devils to 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

The victory also marks the first time the Hokies have defeated two ranked opponents, during the regular season, in nearly two decades. The last time the program achieved that was the 2004-2005 season when they beat No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 17 Maryland, and again against No. 23 Maryland.

The Hokies sole ACC loss occurred last week when they lost to then No. 19 UNC. Currently, VT features a 4-1 ACC record for the first time in their existence! Virginia Tech is 12-4 overall and holds fourth place in the conference. They have received 40 points in the AP poll and sit just outside the top 25. No. 25 Iowa has 52-points, in the poll, and Ohio State has 47.

Tomorrow night the Hokies will host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-10, 0-3 ACC).

We've got a date for the



⚔️ at Tuesday at 5 PM



» https://t.co/1LOq6lTcPf pic.twitter.com/gDVsieXZho — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) January 15, 2022

GO HOKIES!!!