No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Continue to Dominate

This past week the then No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the West Virginia Mountaineers and Binghmton Bearcats at Cassell Coliseum. The three programs agreed to re-format the original plan of a tri-meet event into an individual round robin due to COVID-19 mitigations. The Hokies partook in 21 total matches, winning 16. No. 16 Sam Latona (125), No. 5 Korbin Myers (133), Sam Hillegas (141), Kylan Montgomery (149), No. 23 Connor Brady (157), Clayton Ulrey (165), No. 5 Mekhi Lewis (174), Andy Smith (197), and No. 13 Nathan Traxler (285) all collected victories during the Hokies’ path to dominating WVU and Binghamton.

Most recently, the now No. 8 Hokies hosted the George Mason Patriots at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg, VA. Virginia tech won seven out of ten matches. Previously out due to injury No. 7 Bryce Andonian (149) returned to the mat with a fall over GMU’s No. 23 Alex Madrigal. No. 21 Sam Latona (125), Brandon Wittenberg (133), Collin Gerardi (141), Clayton Ulrey (165), No. 33 Dakota Howard (197), and No. 13 Nathan Traxler (285) also added victories.





This week the Hokies travel to Raleigh, NC, to face the powerhouse No. 5 NC State Wolfpack. The last time they met VT won, barely, 17-16. The programs' last three meetings have been decided by three points or less.



Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC

Friday, 01/21

7PM

@accnetwork

️ https://t.co/gxg1TTbzHQ



