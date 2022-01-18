Virginia Tech Hokies Football Coach Brent Pry Joins the Annual Snowball Fight

Guess Who Came to the Snowball Fight?

You got it. None other than new Hokie Football Head Coach Brent Pry and some of his assistants.

For the unaware, the big snowstorm that hit the East coast, doused Blacksburg with a foot of fresh snow right on “Spring” (Winter, actually. Tech barely manages a half a semester in the Spring) Move-in weekend. The warnings had gone out so most of the campus was back and the first snow of the season means the annual snowball fight is on.

It seems that somebody extra wanted to join in on the cold, blustery, powdery fun.

What a blast…too bad I took more hits than I landed! ❄️ https://t.co/lPTUbcHbCf — Brent Pry (@CoachPryVT) January 17, 2022

This sort of extra-curricular fun has been sorely missed by this fanbase and student body for a while. Good for Coach Pry, and good for Hokie Nation. It’s always good to stop and smell the snowballs, now and again.

GO HOKIES!!!!