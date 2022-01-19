Former Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister transferring to San Diego State?

Just before the Virginia Tech Hokies’ bowl game against the Maryland Terrapins last month, it was announced that quarterback Braxton Burmeister entered the NCAA transfer portal. Burmeister had hoped to play in the Pinstripe Bowl for the Hokies, but the coaching staff told him no. The coaches looked at the situation as either “you’re in, or not”

Therefore, Burmeister wasn’t allowed to play in the bowl game.

Things were quiet on Burmeister front recently, until Monday, when word leaked that he was transferring to San Diego State to play his final season of college football.

Burmeister later told The San Diego Union-Tribune he hadn’t committed to San Diego State yet, but there was “mutual interest.”

If he ends up at San Diego State, this is good news for Burmeister. He was a record-setting passer at La Jolla Country Day in high school, before committing to Oregon, where he spent two years behind Justin Herbert. Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech, sitting out the 2019 season, before playing the last two seasons.

For his career in Blacksburg, Burmeister completed 56% of his passes for 2,647 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Burmeister rushed for 714 yards and four touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown during his Hokie career.

Burmeister should be commended for his time in Blacksburg. He played for an unimaginative offensive coordinator in Brad Cornelsen who allegedly didn’t allow audibles and would instruct quarterbacks not to throw the ball if their first read wasn’t available. Thankfully, we are past that era now, but it’s a shame to see players like Burmeister, Hendon Hooker and Jerod Evans, among others, not see their full potential realized at Virginia Tech due to coaching.

Burmeister started every game for the Hokies in 2021, and took some vicious hits. He played through the pain and was always reliable. His teammates respected him. While the final record wasn’t great, it wasn’t an indictment on Burmeister. He gave it his all, as did his teammates.

We here at Gobbler Country wish Braxton nothing but the best in his future. Your contributions as a Hokie will always be remembered.