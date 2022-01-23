Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies fall to Boston College

The Boston College Eagles defeated Virginia Tech 68-63 Saturday in Chestnut Hill, dropping the Hokies to 10-8 on the season and 2-5 in ACC play.

The Hokies led at halftime, 33-31, and looked to be in a good position late in the game to escape with a win. But the same thing that has plagued Tech in ACC play popped up again Saturday. In the final minutes, the Hokies went ice cold from the field, with Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma making just one of their last seven shots in the loss.

The Hokies tied the game at 61 with 4:23 remaining in the game but scored just two points the rest of the way. BC went up 64-63 with under a minute remaining, but Aluma and Alleyne each missed a 3-pointer, and the Eagles scored again to take a 3-point lead.

VT had another shot to tie it but missed a three, and Boston College forward T.J. Bickerstaff drilled a pair of free throws to make it a 68-63 game, which ended up being the final score.

Aluma led the Hokies with 21 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Cattoor scored 14 for the Hokies and Alleyne finished with 10.

Center James Karnik led the Eagles with 26 points, and guard Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18.

This was another disappointing loss for the Hokies, who had multiple chances to pick up an important win late. Unfortunately, the Hokies can only count on consistency from Aluma right now, and their opponents understand that by focusing on the senior.

Tech has another challenging game Monday when it travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels.