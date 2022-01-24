Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat UVA but Fall to NCST

This past week the Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team hosted the Virginia Cavaliers. VT was led by Elizabeth Kitley, who earned another double-double, scoring 24 points and salvaging ten rebounds. Also scoring in the double digits were Kayana Traylor and Aisha Sheppard who both added 17 points and 11 points, respectively. After taking a 15-12 advantage, during the first quarter, the Hokies never lost the lead on their way to a 69-52 victory. That’s some more points for VT in this year’s Commonwealth Clash!

.@HokiesWBB is off to a 5-1 start in ACC play, ranked Top-15 in the NET & @elizabethkitley is BALLIN https://t.co/in0mYH0uoO — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) January 19, 2022

Once again leading the way, this time against Pittsburgh, Kitley scored 27 points when VT hosted the Panthers. Joining Kitley, with double digit scoring, was Amoore with 14 points, Traylor with 12, and King with 11. Tech hit 40.4% of their field goals while holding Pitt to 36.2% of their FG attempts. Off the back of an 88% (22 of 25) free throw percentage the Hokies notched another ACC win, 75-65. With the win over Pitt the Hokies held a 6-1 ACC record, for the first time in program history.

This past Sunday Virginia Tech traveled to Raleigh and faced the ACC leading No. 4 (AP & Coaches) NC State Wolfpack. NCST who entered the match with an ACC record of 8-0, left with a record of 9-0 after defeating the Hokies 51-45. VT held the Wolfpack to a season low 51-points and 22 of 68 FGs (32.4%), but NCST returned the favor holding the Hokies to 17 of 58 FGs (29.3%) and their second lowest points total of the year. Liberty held VT to a season low of 40 points during the Hokies’ December 7th loss. Virginia Tech fought back to within two points, but with just over two minutes left NCST held VT scoreless for the remainder of the game and added four more points to hand Tech their second ACC loss of the season.

Heck of an effort today by this group. We'll be back#Hokies pic.twitter.com/jpagROZXJF — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) January 23, 2022

With a 14-5 overall record and a 6-2 conference record the Hokies still hold fourth in the ACC. This Thursday, 27 January, the Hokies travel to Hooville for their second match against the Cavaliers.

