The Virginia Tech Hokies’ 2022 Spring Game Announced

The Virginia Tech Hokies announced the football team’s spring game date, earlier today. First year head coach, Brent Pry, his staff, and a slew of familiar faces and new recruits will take to Worsham Field at Lane Stadium on April 16, 2022.

There is immediate emotional impact associated with the date of April 16, for the Hokie proud. This spring game will mark the 15-year anniversary of the tragic and horrific events of April 16, 2007, when Virginia Tech suffered the loss 32 Hokies during a mass shooting event. Traditionally, VT marks the anniversary by honoring the memories of those who fell and celebrating the courage of those who resisted and responded. No doubt, Coach Pry and the football program will have something special to remember that day and those involved, during the exhibition.

It is also something of a return to the field for the Hokies. At least, during the spring. The 2021 spring game was cancelled, due to the ongoing complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. Details regarding attendance and specific times are still being ironed out, but this April Hokie Nation will get to have a sneak preview of what Coach Pry and his staff have cooked up!

GO HOKIES!!!