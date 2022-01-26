Virginia Tech football: Chamarri Conner to return for fifth season in 2022

The Virginia Tech Hokies received some good news on Monday when defensive back Chamarri Conner sent the following tweet:

A former four-star recruit from Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, Conner is a three-year starter and four-year contributor for Virginia Tech, who has played in a total of 48 games — with 35 starts.

He is one of a few from Virginia Tech’s 2018 recruiting class who will return for a fifth season in Blacksburg. Dax Hollifield said during the season, he’d be back. Alan Tisdale, Keshon Artis, Armani Chatman, Eli Adams and Nadir Thompson will also return alongside Conner and Hollield.

What do they all have in common? They all play defense, and want to play a final year under new head coach Brent Pry. That’s good for their individual futures and good for the Hokies’ defense.

Conner is a former All-ACC player and has a future in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how Pry employs him. He has the potential for a huge final season in Blacksburg and it’s nice to see him return.

On another note, as I studied that 2018 recruiting class, it was littered with players who panned out, and others who didn’t, for various reasons. Christian Darrisaw was in that class. I’d call him a success story, right? Tre Turner, James Mitchell, Jermaine Waller, Luke Tenuta, Hollifield, Conner, Quincy Patterson, Artis.

That was, without a doubt, Justin Fuente’s best class in Blacksburg. If the Hokies could’ve maintained that type of momentum, the program would be in much better shape now. Of course, I am still not so sure Fuente would be here, because his inability to develop a quarterback.

Anyhow, it’s good to see Conner back for 2022.