Revealed: Virginia Tech Hokies Athletics’ Player Lounge

In April of 2020, Mr. Mehul Sanghani, the founder and CEO of Octo, donated $10 million to his alma mater, Virginia Tech. A portion of Mr. Sanghani’s and his wife, Herma’s, donations have been used to renovate and invigorate the Hokie athletics’ player lounge. The booster is also responsible for funding four new full-time positions focused on football recruiting.

The new lounge has been renamed after the donors and is now known as the Sanghani Player Lounge. The space reminds me of the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) centers used on US military installations. Focused on leisure and space for relaxing, the lounge features arcade style games, video game systems, a small theater, and many other comforts. A particularly fun feature triggers when an individual walks into the lounge. Sensors activate for Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to play and create a mini version of the Hokies’ famous Lane Stadium game entrance. It’s not all fun and games though. The renovation also included improvements for increased workspaces for staff.

Amenities, like the Sanghani Player Lounge, are not simply luxuries for the elite athletes on campus. Perhaps even more importantly, such facilities have become more and more instrumental in recruiting efforts. The lounge will be a welcome tool for first year head coach, Brent Pry, and his staff to use while on the recruiting trail.

